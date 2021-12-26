The growing trend of Hotpot in Karachi

Food trends have come and gone, but from the looks of it, the Chinese hotpot might remain a culinary constant. We’ve been witnessing a growing trend of this authentic Chinese delicacy in Karachi since a while now unless you’ve been living under a rock. From arranging hotpot dinners for friends and family at home to making restaurant reservations every weekend, the obsession and hype is real.

As the name suggests, the hotpot comprises of a metal pot placed over a heating element such as a small portable stove or a burner. It is then filled with a flavourful soup base a.k.a the broth along with some aromatics, spices, chillies, and Sichuan peppers, depending on your choice of hotpot. Typically, the pot is placed in the centre of the table and then surrounded with the accompanying ingredients that include varieties of meat, vegetables, noodles, dipping sauces and other condiments.

The concept here is quite simple: first you choose your soup base, ingredients, noodles, and sauces. Then, as the broth simmers away, you add the ingredients to the pot, let them take their sweet time to cook, take them out in your serving bowl, and repeat the process. In a nutshell: dump, cook, stir, eat, and repeat.

Also known as Chinese fondue, the existence of this delicacy goes as far back as a thousand years. The origin of the Chinese hotpot has long been a matter of debate; some say it originated in China while others claim it started in Mongolia. Regardless of its origins, there’s no denying the fact that it has recently caused a stir in the city and people can’t seem to have enough of it!

Hordes of excited and hungry Karachiites flock to Wang Wang every day, which is undoubtedly one of the ‘IT’ spots for hotpot in the city at the moment. It’s the ultimate go-to restaurant with just the hotpot on its menu. The second the clock strikes 5, the place starts buzzing with people and the food affairs go on till midnight. The interesting or rather ironic bit is that Wang Wang has nothing fancy to offer – it’s operating on the rooftop of a building, has quite basic and minimal seating arrangements, a wall or two covered with colourful art and a few strings of lights extending from one end to the other. Yet, the place is packed with hotpot enthusiasts every single day from evening to midnight. For those who haven’t experienced the madness yet, you’re definitely missing out on a lot.

Many other restaurants have followed suit after noticing this sudden trend and have introduced their very own versions of the classic hotpot such as Cocochan and Big Tree House. While their prices are likely going to put a dent in your wallet, they are worth a visit.

One does wonder why, though. Why the sudden, not to mention huge, hype for hotpot and the emerging cult obsession? Till a few months back, not many people even knew about it. And now, it’s almost like half of Karachi is waiting for their turn at these restaurants every single day. Thanks to Instagram stories as well, those who initially missed out now know about it, too! It’s absolutely delicious, for starters. While it’s definitely an acquired taste, chances are that once you have it, you’ll keep craving for more and then there’s no going back. Secondly, the massive appeal for hotpot has a lot to do with the overall lively, fun, social and interactive experience that it has to offer.

Hotpot isn’t just a dish or a meal; it’s an experience unlike any other. If you aren’t going for the food, you’ll certainly go for the fun of it. From cooking the food yourself to sharing conversations around the table to killing time, it’s such a wonderful communal dining affair. Once you are seated, you won’t even realise the number of hours that go by and by the end of it, you will find yourself sporting a big, satisfied smile.

Another reason behind this ever-growing trend has to do with how Karachiites are always big on something new and unique, especially when it comes to food. The Chinese hotpot is actually something different than the usual meals and culinary affairs that we get to witness at different restaurants. It’s not your average Mac ‘n’ Cheese or Moroccan Chicken that we find at literally every other restaurant. It’s innovative, it’s fun and it’s diverse. Whether someone’s a vegetarian, a pescatarian, or just a picky eater in general, they will find something that suits their preferences and taste buds. In other words, every individual will find something on the table that works well in their favour. If not, well, they can go for the experience of it all!

People also love how it has so much variety to offer. From slim cut meat options like beef, chicken, and prawns to such a great selection of vegetables including green onion, bak choy, shiitake mushrooms, potato, cucumber and so much more, you can mix and match as per your liking. The best part is you can opt for your very own hotpot, add whatever ingredients you fancy and devour it all to your heart’s content. The ingredients are quite like a mini buffet featuring a wide array of options.

For those who haven’t jumped on the bandwagon yet either because they couldn’t care less about it or don’t know the what and the how, it’s time to make the plunge. I promise you; you won’t regret it! There’s not just a reason, but many reasons why the hotpot has become such an increasing trend in the city, and it’s safe to assume that it isn’t likely to die down anytime soon. Especially considering how Karachi winters have started knocking our doors, a soothingly delicious hotpot dinner affair sounds amazing, doesn’t it?

Give it a try at your own risk, though. If you get obsessed with it and find yourself flocking to Wang Wang every other day, that’s on you!