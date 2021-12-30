What Are Apple IOS 15’s New Features?

Some say the devil (or Kris Jenner) is hardworking, but Apple is even hardworking. In June of this year, Apple conducted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which included several big iPhone-related announcements (the most crucial of them all).

The new updates are now live, and with them comes iOS 15 – a brand-new operating system — which includes a slew of top-tier app enhancements worth discussing.

The changes are exactly what Apple fans have been waiting for, with reimagined FaceTime chats that allow you to share your screen and listen to music with pals, a new feature that filters notifications as you work, and a whole new way to explore the world with Maps.

But, like with each iPhone software announcement, we want to know how this will effect our daily lives. For starters, we can assure you that the FaceTime improvements will alter the game (psst : you can now FaceTime with Android users!).

The update will be available to everyone with an iPhone 6S or later, so be ready to update your favourite electronic devices. Read on to learn about some of the important takeaways from iOS 15 that we’re eager to put into practise.