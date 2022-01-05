5.3 magnitude earthquake shook several areas of Islamabad and KPK

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad on Saturday, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city, Aaj News reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake’s epicenter was Tajikistan and Afghanistan’s and border area.

Tremors were also felt in areas in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Nowshera, and its surroundings.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority said it had not received any reports of loss of lives or property.

4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi last month as tremors were felt in the northern and central and parts of the city.