5.3 magnitude earthquake shook several areas of Islamabad and KPK
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad on Saturday, as tremors were felt in several areas of the city, Aaj News reported.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad, causing tremors in numerous regions of the city, BOL News reported.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake’s epicenter was Tajikistan and Afghanistan’s and border area.
Tremors were also felt in areas in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Lower Dir, Nowshera, and its surroundings.
The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority said it had not received any reports of loss of lives or property.
4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Karachi last month as tremors were felt in the northern and central and parts of the city.
Read More
‘JUI-F’s success due to rise of Taliban’
Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is a veteran figure in Pakistan politics and founder...
What if Nawaz Sharif actually returns?
PML-N leader and National Assembly former speaker Ayaz Sadiq whipped up a...
Is the PTI’s NSP a step in the right direction?
Sherry Rehman, PPP leader T he NSC and the federal government...
Post-defeat blues: Hard times for PTI in KP after poor show in LG polls first phase
PESHAWAR: The ruling PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter is going through a...
Year of living dangerously
ISLAMABAD: The gentle rain last week and the snowfall in Murree has...