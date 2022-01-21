Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022.

Adele cancels her Las Vegas residency  

Adele has shocked her fans and followers and music lovers around the world after she canceled her Las Vegas residency only 24 hours prior to its opening night.

In a video statement with teary on Instagram, she said: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

 

“Half my team has Covid and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she wept, adding that her best-laid plans had been left in rags by “delivery delays”.

She said: “I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again.

“We’re going to reschedule all the dates, we’re on it right now. And I’m going to finish my show.”

Even with the assurance of a re-do, fans are still dissatisfied, the singer will be reportedly paying between £60 and £500 for a ticket.

With the amount needed to pay for cash per ticket, a 4,200 capacity location, and nights after nights programmed, the amount of money the show mounted to make was probable to be not anything less than eye-watering.

 

