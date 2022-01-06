AR Rahman celebrates his 55th birthday today

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 01:42 pm

The legendary singer and musician AR Rahman is celebrating his 55th birthday today.

The musician, who has been ruling the industry for past many years, is one of a kind.

Read more: WATCH: AR Rahman’s daughter, Khatija, recites her kalaam at Dubai Expo

His spellbinding compositions are famous all across the world.

With his soothing and mind blowing songs, the singer has earned an army of fans.

People across the borders are in love with Rehman regardless of culture, language and territorial boundaries.

Read more: AR Rahman’s daughter Khadija got engaged with Riyasdeen Shaik

The musician has been showered with love on his big day and not only his fans but fraternity members also extend their regards on his birthday.

Read More

4 mins ago
Shaniera urges Karachiites to donate winter clothes to needy

The bold and audacious Shaniera Akram urged people to donate warm clothes...
7 mins ago
Watch: Highlights from Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's mayun

The most adorable couple in town Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are...
7 mins ago

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and the stunning actress Mehwish Hayat has turned a...
30 mins ago
Grammy Awards postponed for the second time in a row

A very disheartening announcement popped up for the global artists and the...
13 hours ago
Selena Gomez on about turning 30 this year: “I love growing up”

Selena Gomez's 30th birthday isn't for another six months, but she's excited...
13 hours ago
Parizaad Is Taking over Twitter Trends for all the right reasons

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, has received widespread acclaim both in India and...