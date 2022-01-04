Bangladesh’s export earnings reach $25 billion in first half of 2021/22

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s total exports in the first half of the fiscal year 2021/22 reached nearly $25 billion, up 28.41 per cent year-on -year, according to the latest official data.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website showed that Bangladesh earned $24.69 billion from exports in the July-December period, compared to $19.23 billion a year earlier.

Of the total earnings, the EPB data showed the country’s income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items surged 28.02 per cent to $19.90 billion during the cited period.

In the first half of the current 2021/22 year, the EPB data showed knitwear garment export growth increased 30.91 per cent to $11.16 billion while woven garments rose 24.50 per cent to $8.74 billion, compared with the same period last fiscal year.

With hefty growth in garment exports, Bangladesh shipped goods worth $4.91 billion in December, which was 48.27 per cent higher than the same month a year ago.

Bangladesh set its export target in fiscal year 2021/22 at $43.50 billion, including $35.14 billion from ready-made garment products, which usually account for about 85 per cent of the national shipment in a year.