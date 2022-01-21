Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:39 pm

Friday Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor slayed her looks with a baby bump

Whether it’s an eastern attire or a western one, Kareena Kapoor makes sure to turn heads whenever steps out.

The fashionista of Bollywood has been ruling hearts for the past many years and one most important reason is her sense of style.

Read more: Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena flaunts her looks like a modern chic and always leaves the fans thrilled with her pictures.

Kareena Kapoor producer

Kareena Kapoor

The diva, when she was pregnant with her second child Jehangir, was praised alot for her bold and audacious dresses and the way she carried herself during that time.

Read more: Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Let’s have a look at Kareen’s pictures with her baby bump.

