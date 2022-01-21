Friday Flashback: When Kareena Kapoor slayed her looks with a baby bump

Whether it’s an eastern attire or a western one, Kareena Kapoor makes sure to turn heads whenever steps out.

The fashionista of Bollywood has been ruling hearts for the past many years and one most important reason is her sense of style.

Kareena flaunts her looks like a modern chic and always leaves the fans thrilled with her pictures.

The diva, when she was pregnant with her second child Jehangir, was praised alot for her bold and audacious dresses and the way she carried herself during that time.

Let’s have a look at Kareen’s pictures with her baby bump.