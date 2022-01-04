GCC secretary general to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow for day-long visit

Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) Secretary General Nayef bin Falah Al-Hajraf will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday for a day-long visit, announced the Foreign Office spokesperson on Tuesday.

“The secretary general is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, extended during the secretary general’s visit to Pakistan, to attend the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan on December 19, 2021,” said the FO.

The spokesperson said that during the visit the GCC official will hold delegation-level talks with the foreign minister and meet the Finance minister Shaukat Tarin and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood.

“The visit offers the two sides an opportunity to review mutual cooperation and take steps to foster enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, with a renewed focus on trade and economic relations between Pakistan and the GCC member states,” said the FO.

The spokesperson reminded that Islamabad and the GCC have “long-standing cordial relations”.

“Pakistan’s relations with the member states of the GCC are rooted firmly in shared faith, values and culture. The visit of the secretary general is expected to further broaden and diversify avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the GCC,” said the statement.