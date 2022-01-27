Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:11 am

Gen Bajwa witnesses Southern Command War Games in Multan

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa . Image: File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Multan Garrison and witnessed the Southern Command War Games.

The COAS appreciated the professional acumen and efforts of the war games participants, and emphasized the importance of mental and physical preparedness to win over the challenges of future wars, according to a new release issued by ISPR Multan.

Earlier on his arrival, the Army Chief was received by Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider. The war games are aimed at reviewing and validating operational plans and manoeuvres against the threat and emerging battle field challenges.

 

