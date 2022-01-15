Here’s what the twin actresses are up to after marriage

The twin actresses known for their glamourous style and acting skills, Aiman and Minal, have been enjoying their time with their husbands nowadays.

Aiman Muneeb taking it to her Instagram shared a picture and Minal Khan with her husband Ahsan Mohsin were also spotted in the snap.

Seemingly, the twins after getting married having whale of a time with their partners.

A few days back, the Khans were spotted relishing winter in the northern areas of Pakistan and their mesmerizing pictures took our breath away.

Both the actresses keep sharing their family pictures to treat their fans and apparently their partners Muneb and Ahsan are on good terms too.

Let’s have a look at the pictures of the adorable couples.