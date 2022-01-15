Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 04:53 pm

Here’s what the twin actresses are up to after marriage

The twin actresses known for their glamourous style and acting skills, Aiman and Minal, have been enjoying their time with their husbands nowadays.

Aiman Muneeb taking it to her Instagram shared a picture and Minal Khan with her husband Ahsan Mohsin were also spotted in the snap.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Seemingly, the twins after getting married having whale of a time with their partners.

A few days back, the Khans were spotted relishing winter in the northern areas of Pakistan and their mesmerizing pictures took our breath away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Both the actresses keep sharing their family pictures to treat their fans and apparently their partners Muneb and Ahsan are on good terms too.

Let’s have a look at the pictures of the adorable couples.

