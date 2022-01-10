Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

10th Jan, 2022. 05:27 pm

IHC bars CDA to demolish shanty towns in capital city

Contempt of court laws do not protect ex-CJP from criticism: IHC

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah—Image: File

ISLAMABAD:  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from evacuating and demolishing shanty towns during winters. It’s “tragic” all the development in Islamabad takes place for the elite, the court remarked.

During the hearing of a case regarding illegal settlements Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it’s “tragic” all the development in Islamabad takes place for the elite. “Our state lacks the mindset of working for everyone, irrespective of their classes.”

Justice Minallah asked CDA if they have any scheme for the middle and lower-middle-class in its master plan for Islamabad. “Are people living in shanties, not humans? Do they not deserve better?” “You people [CDA] just issue notices to the elite but rampage against those living in these shantytowns,” he added.

To this CDA representative told the court that the authority has sealed an illegal factory in E-11 and seized their machinery. The owners of the factory were powerful and they built it without a NOC.

Justice Minallah remarked that CDA violates its own law and we have mentioned it repeatedly in several hearings. If a high court does something wrong you should issue a notice to it too.

He further remarked that the capital is the only city that is being run by the federal cabinet and prime minister, but it seems like both the federal cabinet and CDA are helpless. There is no greater disappointment for the state than realising that CDA doesn’t have a master plan. “The court is responsible for protecting the poor people. The law is equal for everyone, he added.

Later the court adjourned the hearing.

Read More

1 hour ago
LG elections in Islamabad to be held using EVMs, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that...
2 hours ago
IS militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run...
2 hours ago
22 tourists died of suffocation, heart failure in Murree: medical report

LAHORE: The 22 tourists in the Murree tragedy died of suffocation and...
3 hours ago
Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

In another act of state terrorism, the Indian troops martyred another two...
3 hours ago
Pakistan remembers Zainab on fourth death anniversary

KASUR: The fourth death anniversary of Zainab, who was raped and murdered,...
3 hours ago
Hamza Shehbaz claims govt hiding actual death toll of Murree incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Marriage within Iddat period cannot be considered adultery: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that a man and a...
massive python
5 mins ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Amar Khan
7 mins ago
Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the...
Gulf
15 mins ago
Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

BEIJING: Foreign ministers from oil-rich Gulf states arrived in Beijing on Monday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600