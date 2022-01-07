Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 05:11 pm

Imperative to assist Afghanistan for regional peace, stability: COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

COAS, Christian Turner Discuss Afghan Peace Process

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with British High Commissioner Christian Turner. Photo: File

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Friday that said that it’s imperative to assist Afghanistan in averting a humanitarian crisis for regional peace and stability.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS laid emphasis on Afghanistan when he met British High Commissioner Christian Turner at the GHQ on Friday.

Read more: COAS stresses sincere efforts to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

During the meeting, the two officials discussed “matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields”.

“It’s imperative for regional peace and stability that international community assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis,” said the COAS. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in Afghan situation.

