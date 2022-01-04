Instagram Recap: Most stunning looks of Zara Noor Abbas
The stunning actress Zara Noor shared her pictures in a vibrant pink sari and the fans are loving her traditional look.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actress is considered one of the most stylish and pretty actresses of the industry and she has never disappointed her fans.
Read more: Zara Noor Abbas sends love to hubby with a unique anniversary wish
Be it a traditional attire or a western one, the actress surely knows how to carry her looks perfectly.
Read more: Asad Siddiqui and Zara Abbas celebrates 4th anniversary
Let’s have a look at the diva’s most stunning pictures on Instagram.
