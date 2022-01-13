Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 08:42 pm

Karachi Eat 2022 to Begin from 14th January – Karachi Eat Tickets

Karachi Eat 2022

Karachi Eat 2022 to Begin from 14th January – Karachi Eat Tickets

Karachi Eat 2022: Prepare yourself, foodies, for the festivities are just around the corner. This year’s ‘Karachi Eat’ food festival will take place in Beach View Park in Clifton from January 14th to 16th. The culinary festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of restaurants and entertainment.

In 2014, the Karachi Eat food festival began with only a few food stands. However, it is currently one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. The Karachi Eat 2022 will be significantly larger than expected in terms of venue and food stalls. The cuisine festival serves as a launch pad for new businesses. With each successful year, the town’s new eateries gained the necessary exposure to become the people’s first choice.

At the Karachi food festival, the most innovative and brilliant chefs will showcase their skills. The festival will feature some of Karachi’s most well-known and renowned eateries. Up Top, Chapli Kebab House, Builder Burger, Arabi’s, Sweet Greens, Wing Ting, and many others are among the places to look forward to. Pop Bar, Churrosity, Waffles and Beyond, Snow Cones, Sweet Escape, Emaan’s Cakes, and more will feature food kiosks at the festival to satiate your sweet tooth.

Karachi Eat 2022 Tickets

Karachi Eat Tickets

A large number of people are expected to attend the food festival. To alleviate the pressure and haphazardness at the ticketing booths, the festival’s organizers teamed up with ‘Ticket Wala’ for online ticketing. A limited number of discounted internet tickets are available. Furthermore, there will be four working gates at the festival’s entry to prevent crowding at the ticket offices.

 

Read More

46 mins ago
NA rejects opposition's amendments on mini-budget

ISLAMABAD: The opposition received a setback after their amendments were rejected by...
57 mins ago
Lahore High Court directs LDA to carry out plantation on buildings' rooftops

LAHORE: To mitigate environmental pollution, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday...
1 hour ago
Money laundering case: LHC dismisses Shehbaz, Hamza writ petition after withdrawal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday dismissed a writ petition of...
1 hour ago
Karachi Eat 2022 to be held as scheduled with no ticket sales amid Coronavirus

It's that time of year once more! Due to the increase of...
1 hour ago
CCI approves conduct of 7th population, housing census

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved conduct of 7th Population...
2 hours ago
FIA Cyber Crime Sindh also initiates inquiry against TikTok Star Hareem Shah

The Federal Intelligence Agency's Cyber Crime Wing is the latest to initiate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Chinese envoy urges conflicting parties in Yemen to immediately end violence
3 mins ago
Chinese envoy urges conflicting parties in Yemen to immediately end violence

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy to the United...
Belarus hosts int'l forum on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China
14 mins ago
Belarus hosts int’l forum on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China

MINSK, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Belarus on Wednesday hosted an international forum...
Hareem Shah
16 mins ago
The FIA alerted the UK’s National Crime Agency to begin an investigation into TikToker Hareem Shah

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted an official letter to the...
22 mins ago
PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s first ‘citizen-centric’ National Security Policy on Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Friday launch the National Security Policy...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600