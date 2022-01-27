Lata Mangeshkar receives extubation trial, still under observation
The iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has been in the hospital for quite some time as she contracted covid-19 a few days back.
The doctors keeps updating her fans about her health regularly.
As per a recent update from hospital, the singer has been given a trial of extubation.
The trial was given after Mangeshkar showed marginal improvement.
However, the star will remain under observation.
Fans and family members are continuously praying for the star to recover soon.
