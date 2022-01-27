Lata Mangeshkar receives extubation trial, still under observation

Lata’s fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. Image: Instagram

The iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has been in the hospital for quite some time as she contracted covid-19 a few days back.

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor requests to stop ‘disturbing speculation’

The doctors keeps updating her fans about her health regularly.

Advertisement

As per a recent update from hospital, the singer has been given a trial of extubation.

The trial was given after Mangeshkar showed marginal improvement.

However, the star will remain under observation.

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, ‘Marginal improvement’ in condition

Fans and family members are continuously praying for the star to recover soon.