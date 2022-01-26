LHC bars cutting of trees, razing of hills in-and-around Murree

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped the cutting of trees and razing of hills in and around the famous tourist spot, Murree.

The high court directed relevant authorities to explain what steps have been taken to halt such illegal activities and whether any efforts are being made to introduce mountain-specific legislation.

“Since fundamental rights of the public at large, including the right to a healthy life under Article 9 of the Constitution and right to elimination of exploitation under Article 3 of the constitution are involved, the immediate and illegal activities with regard to cutting of trees and razing of hills, without the specific approval of the competent authorities, are restrained, till the next date of hearing,“ read the written order issued by Justice Jawad Hassan.

An environmentalist, Parvez Abbasi, had approached the LHC, seeking instructions to the Punjab government and relevant departments to implement all the laws pertaining to the protection of trees and also to enact specific legislation for the implementation of the policy measures stated in the National Climate Change Policy, 2012.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, Barrister Sardar Taimoor Aslam Khan, argued that the areas of Kahuta, Murree, and Kotli Sattian, have been declared as National Park Area but they are being destroyed through some anti-environmentalist activities.

He stated the petitioner was struggling to strengthen the mountain ecosystem in Pakistan through proper legislation.

The counsel maintained that pursuant to the LHC’s previous order, laws were created by the legislature and subsequently also implemented by the executive.

However, he claimed that there was no specific legislation at both the federal and the provincial levels to run or control all affairs relating to mountain delimitation, development, and protection, which also included the cutting of trees.

He further argued that the hill razing and cutting activities are also in violation of the LHC’s previous judgment wherein federal as well as the provincial governments were directed to safely manage, conserve, sustain, maintain, protect and grow forests and plant trees in urban centres under relevant provisions of the respective laws.

In the said case, LHC had directed the concerned authorities and departments to make the Punjab Urban & Peri-Urban Forest Policy which was later approved by the government.

Resultantly, a number of trees were planted by the provincial and the federal governments, including the prime minister, all over Pakistan, the judge observed in the order.

Barrister Khan contended that on the issue of cutting trees and reducing the environmental protection, Supreme Court (SC) had already enunciated certain principles in the Shehla Zia case which were also subsequently followed in the matters of supply of contaminated water, etc.

After hearing arguments, Justice Hassan issued a stay order against cutting of trees and razing hills and sought replies from the Punjab government and other departments.

“The additional secretary environmental protection department, additional secretary forestry, wildlife, and fisheries department, and a senior officer from the ministry of climate change along with WWF DG Hammad Naqi Khan (who will bring the satellite images of the mountains of Murree) and Ali Touqeer Sheikh from the environmental department are directed to appear in person on next date of hearing to explain what steps have been taken by them to stop hill razing and trees cutting in the areas mentioned above and whether any efforts are being made to introduce mountain-specific legislation,“ the judge wrote in the order.

The court will resume hearing on January 31.