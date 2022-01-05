Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 08:20 pm

LHC dismisses bail plea of female accused arrested for Johar Town bomb blast

A view of Lahore High Court building. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of a female accused arrested for Johar Town bomb blast.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Asjad Javed ruled on the bail application of accused Ayesha Bibi.

The accused had approached the Lahore High Court for release from jail.

In the petition, the accused claimed that she did not belong to any terrorist group and was arrested on baseless charges.

Read more: Blast in Lahore’s Johar Town area leaves three dead, 24 wounded

It was requested that the bail application of the accused be accepted and release order be issued.

At least, three people were killed and more than 20 were injured on after a blast that rocked Lahore’s Johar town area in June of last year.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place in Lahore’s Johar Town area near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, in a statement, said that the injured were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital. “

Read More

6 mins ago
Local govt official challenges fourth transfer in eight months

LAHORE: The chief officer of Punjab’s local government department has challenged his...
12 mins ago
Pakistan to hold two-day 'international seminar' on corruption from Jan 6-7

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will hold a two-day “international seminar” on corruption from tomorrow...
14 mins ago
SC bars cantonment boards from closing private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday barred 42 cantonment boards...
26 mins ago
Rights of Balochistan fishermen being ensured, says PM Imran  

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the development of the people...
2 hours ago
UN lauds Pakistan on completion of maiden smart card registration of Afghan refugees

The United Nations (UN) has lauded Pakistan for the successful completion of...
2 hours ago
KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirms 'first' Omicron case of province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirmed on Wednesday that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Local govt official challenges fourth transfer in eight months

LAHORE: The chief officer of Punjab’s local government department has challenged his...
eepika Padukone
11 mins ago
Ranveer Singh wishes birthday to Deepika Padukone in true ‘Gehraiyaan’ style

Deepika Padukone, who appeared to be clueless to her husband's camera, received...
12 mins ago
Pakistan to hold two-day ‘international seminar’ on corruption from Jan 6-7

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will hold a two-day “international seminar” on corruption from tomorrow...
14 mins ago
SC bars cantonment boards from closing private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday barred 42 cantonment boards...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600