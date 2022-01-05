LHC dismisses bail plea of female accused arrested for Johar Town bomb blast

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of a female accused arrested for Johar Town bomb blast.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Asjad Javed ruled on the bail application of accused Ayesha Bibi.

The accused had approached the Lahore High Court for release from jail.

In the petition, the accused claimed that she did not belong to any terrorist group and was arrested on baseless charges.

It was requested that the bail application of the accused be accepted and release order be issued.

At least, three people were killed and more than 20 were injured on after a blast that rocked Lahore’s Johar town area in June of last year.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place in Lahore’s Johar Town area near Ahsan Mumtaz Hospital.

Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, in a statement, said that the injured were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital. “