Local govt official challenges fourth transfer in eight months

LAHORE: The chief officer of Punjab’s local government department has challenged his fourth transfer in eight months in the Lahore High Court.

Justice Jawad Hassan of Lahore High Court heard the petition of Sardar Naseer Ahmed, chief officer, Grade 20.

The petitioner argued that his transfer orders were issued four times in eight months without any justification.

The lawyer Waqar A. Sheikh said that the petitioner was first transferred in 2021 and then three more times in the same year.

Read more: LHC says only family courts could try ‘second marriage offence’

The lawyer raised the legal point that under section 187 of the Local Government Act, a transfer cannot be done before two years but his transfer was done against the law.

The lawyer has urged the court that his latest transfer order be set aside.

After hearing initial arguments, the court issued notices to the concerned authorities.