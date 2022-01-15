Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 02:33 pm

Masses being punished for mismanagement of PTI government, says Saeed Ghani

Saeed Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. Image: File

KARACHI: Reiterating that Pakistanis were being punished for the mismanagement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani announced that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will stage a protest against it on February 27.

Read more: JI following MQM-P’s footsteps by following divisiveness for political gains: Saeed Ghani

While talking to the media in Karachi on Saturday, he said that there was nobody to question the PTI’s Automated teller machines (ATMs).

He claimed that some parties in the province were protesting against the local government law in the name of the public to divert focus.

The provincial minister stated that Sindh’s households were not getting enough gas to light stoves although it produces the commodity in surplus.

He lauded Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and said, “He [Khattak] had enough courage to say that his province was not getting gas.”

Ghani recalled that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) parted ways with the PPP government on the hike in petrol prices, however, it does not dare to highlight the gas shortage issue in the province.

“Today, MQM is not saying that it would leave the government,” he added and remarked that MQM does not say a word about the gas crisis.

“The industries of Karachi are shutting down due to the gas crisis,” Ghani said.

The minister said nobody is staging protests and discussing public issues, adding that the prices of petroleum products are being hiked for the past three months.

Ghani claimed the farmers across the country are getting fertilisers from the black market, and the crops are getting destroyed. He warned that the destruction of the wheat crop would lead to a flour crisis.

Read more: PPP announces to start Kissan March on January 21

He said that the prices of medicines have also been jacked up while corruption was being committed for the past few months in fixing Liquefied natural gas (LNG) rates. The minister hinted at the petrol price surging beyond Rs150 per litre.

