Minal Khan confesses she married Ahsan Mohsin because ‘he is a wealthy guy’

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who became the talk of the town since they got married in an exuberant wedding, recently made many revelations about their married life.

Popular for their whirlwind romance, the duo made their appearance on The Voice Over Man show and got candid about the changes they feel after their marriage. When asked about the reason to marry Ahsan Mohsin, Minal gave hilarious remarks, saying: “I got married to Ahsan because he is a high profile as you referred, I married him because he is a wealthy guy.”

Ahsan also chimed in, claiming that females used to choose affluent and good men.

Later, the Jalan actress retracted her comments, claiming that she chose Ahsan as her life partner since she was unmarried and he proposed to her.

Moreover, acknowledging that marriage is a lifestyle change, she smilingly said, “After marriage, a husband enters your life, what could be a bigger change than that?”

However, she further added, “I know that the two of us had it relatively easier than others but I support marriage regardless of the circumstances.”

Agreeing with his wife’s viewpoint, Ahsan shared, “I think once you find your partner, you should get married.”

“However, living together can be difficult. It has not always been smooth. Ahsan screams, kicks and punches in sleep when he has bad dreams. I sometimes overexpress my anger. But we’ve both found ways to deal with it, figuring out strengths and weaknesses together,” shared Minal.

The biggest change that Ahsan Mohsin experienced was sharing his personal space with someone. He opened up about the anxiousness he felt about that particular change after marriage, but now he “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on September 09, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.