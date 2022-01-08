Murree received 17 inches of snow in last 24 hours: Met office

At least 16 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town of Murree. Image: Twitter

More widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Islamabad, Upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 12 hours.

Read more: Murree declared ‘disaster area’ after at least 16 die trapped in vehicles amid snowfall

Heavy rain with hailstorms is also expected at isolated places during the period, while very cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country tomorrow. Heavy fog is expected in the plains of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farmers are advised to take necessary precautionary measures to protect standing crops from the harmful impacts of stagnant water due to current and expected heavy rains, said Radio Pakistan.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in rural and urban areas of Balochistan, KP and Punjab and snowfall is expected in the mountains.

Meanwhile, besides the increasing intensity of cold in different parts of the country, the current spell of rains and snow over the hills will persist by tomorrow morning.

According to a spokesperson of the met office, the highest rainfall of 85 mm was recorded in Rawalpindi over the last 24 hours. The disaster hit Murree received 17 inches of snow.

At least 16 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as tens of thousands of visitors thronged the hill town of Murree.

Read more: Rain, snowfall predicted in different parts of country

The military has been mobilised to clear roads and rescue people still trapped.

Murree, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad, has long been popular for day trips from the capital.