Petrol Prices likely to increase by Rs10

Petrol Prices: Due to rising rates on the international market, an increase of Rs10 in petroleum products prices is projected in the coming month.

Petrol prices are expected to rise by Rs7 per litre, while diesel prices are expected to rise by Rs10 per litre, according to industry sources

After consulting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on January 30, the Finance Division will make a final decision.

On January 15, the government announced a Rs3.01 rise in the price of petrol because of the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

16.01.2022 Increase/(-) Decrease MS (Petrol) Rs144.82 Rs147.83 +3.01 High Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs141.62 Rs144.62 +3.00 Kerosene (SKO) Rs113.48 Rs116.48 +3.00 Light diesel oil Rs111.21 Rs114.54 +3.33

It has been announced by the Finance Division that various petroleum products, including gasoline, would be subject to a price rise from January 16.