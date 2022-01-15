Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 06:57 pm

President Arif Alvi approves Finance Bill

President Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday approved the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2022 under article 75 of the Constitution.

The bill, generally known as ‘mini-budget’ and drew ire of the opposition, was passed in the National Assembly (NA) on January 13.

 

The passage of the bill was one of the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the resumption of tranches under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Read more: NA rejects opposition’s amendments on mini-budget

The law has revoked tax relaxations on various luxury items according to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Addressing the National Assembly (NA) while tabling the bill, the finance minister had assured that only luxury imported items would be taxed in the mini-budget while daily-use items would still enjoy exemption.

Read more: Mini-budget debate in NA: Opposition alleges government for striking flimsy deal with IMF

The new taxes are expected to raise Rs343 billion in the remaining portion of the fiscal year.

