President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again

With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to the Omicron variant, President Dr Arif Alvi announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 again .

Read more: WHO warns of ‘very high’ Omicron risk

Taking to Twitter, the president shared that he had tested positive for Covid-19, once again.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.

So friends plz resume precautions & follow SOPs. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 6, 2022

“Had a sore throat since 4-5 days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” said President Alvi.

Read more: KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirms ‘first’ Omicron case of province