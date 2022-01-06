Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 07:13 pm

President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again

President Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to the Omicron variant, President Dr Arif Alvi announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 again .

Read more: WHO warns of ‘very high’ Omicron risk

Taking to Twitter, the president shared that he had tested positive for Covid-19, once again.

“Had a sore throat since 4-5 days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” said President Alvi.

Read more: KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirms ‘first’ Omicron case of province

The president urged the people to “resume precautions” against Covid-19, and urged them to the follow the government’s standard operating procedures.

President Alvi, who is completely vaccinated, had contracted the virus in March of last year. In a tweet, the president had said that he had returned positive despite getting the first dose of vaccine.

Read More

22 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz says ECP's report removed leftover mask from Imran Khan's face

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the...
35 mins ago
Bilawal announces long march against PTI govt on Feb 27

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that...
55 mins ago
JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik's nomination as Supreme Court judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the nomination of...
2 hours ago
No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre...
2 hours ago
PAF C-130 carrying relief goods for Gwadar lands at Pasni airport

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 carrying relief goods for the flood-affected...
3 hours ago
NAB chairman wants to evade parliamentary accountability, claims Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

UN official reiterates support for Libya's elections commission
2 mins ago
UN official reiterates support for Libya’s elections commission

TRIPOLI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior United Nations official on Wednesday...
AB de Villiers
10 mins ago
“I still believe that I have a role to play in SA cricket and in IPL with RCB,” says AB de Villiers

Former South African legend AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms...
Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan
10 mins ago
Tabish Hashmi clarifies his joke about Mahira Khan

Famed standup comedian and host Tabish Hashmi, well known for his YouTube's...
20 mins ago
Indo-Canadian Youtuber Lily Singh Tests positive for Covid-19

Lilly Singh, an Indo-Canadian comedian, tested positive for COVID-19. Lilly Singh posted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600