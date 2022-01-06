President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again
With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to the Omicron variant, President Dr Arif Alvi announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 again .
Read more: WHO warns of ‘very high’ Omicron risk
Taking to Twitter, the president shared that he had tested positive for Covid-19, once again.
وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین
اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے
I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms.
So friends plz resume precautions & follow SOPs.
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 6, 2022
“Had a sore throat since 4-5 days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms,” said President Alvi.
Read more: KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra confirms ‘first’ Omicron case of province
The president urged the people to “resume precautions” against Covid-19, and urged them to the follow the government’s standard operating procedures.
President Alvi, who is completely vaccinated, had contracted the virus in March of last year. In a tweet, the president had said that he had returned positive despite getting the first dose of vaccine.
وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین
اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے
I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful.
— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021
Download BOL News App for latest news