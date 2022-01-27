Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm

Prince William, Kate Middleton worried for children’s royal future

27th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm
Kate and William considered perfict pair for leading modern monarchy

Photo: File

The royal future of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children is a source of anxiety for the couple.

For a key reason, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been informed that their children may be assigned royal tasks sooner than planned.

Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from royal responsibilities, and Prince Andrew has stayed away from official appearances owing to his dubious character, the Cambridges have taken on a greater role in caring for the sick Queen.

According to royal analyst Daniela Elser, the Cambridges would struggle to measure public interest once the Queen dies away, therefore William and Kate will have to make the difficult decision of whether or not to bring their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis into the line of duty.

While talking to New Zealand Herald she said: “The palace needs the public to buy into the concept of a monarchy, which is why any growing disinterest is so dangerous for them.”

“To shore up public support for the Royal Family, they will need all hands on the royal deck and the palace will have to deploy their most beguiling and adorable assets, namely, the Cambridge Three.

“For Kate, who has from day one tried to instill as much normality into her family’s life as possible, that would not be a thrilling prospect.”

 

