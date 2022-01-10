Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 03:11 pm

Priyanka Chopra enters new year with a new hair look

Actress Priyanka Chopra entered New Year with a new hair look and shared it on Instagram to surprise her fans.

Chopra could be seen flaunting her freshly dyed blond hair with a new haircut in her Instagram stories.

Read more: Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

She captioned her story, “New year new hair”

The stylish diva never shies from experimenting with her look. This time too, the White Tiger star looks stunning in her new look.

Priyanka has been ruling B-Town for past more than one decade and has earned fame by her numerous hits.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra leaves Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become most followed Bollywood celebrity on Instagram

