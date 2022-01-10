Priyanka Chopra enters new year with a new hair look

Actress Priyanka Chopra entered New Year with a new hair look and shared it on Instagram to surprise her fans.

Chopra could be seen flaunting her freshly dyed blond hair with a new haircut in her Instagram stories.

She captioned her story, “New year new hair”

The stylish diva never shies from experimenting with her look. This time too, the White Tiger star looks stunning in her new look.

Priyanka has been ruling B-Town for past more than one decade and has earned fame by her numerous hits.

