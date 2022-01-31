Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
31st Jan, 2022.

PSL 7: Mohammad Rizwan patted on back by Erin Holland after he goes for nil

31st Jan, 2022. 11:28 pm
Mohammad Rizwan, the leading T20I run-scorer in 2021, was sent back to the pavilion after failing to score against Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Young pace ace Mohammad Hasnain picked the wicket in the second over as Rizwan tried to a pull-shot, but the ball went straight up and was caught by Ben Duckett.

After exceptional performances in the first two matches, the Multan Sultans skipper could not deliver with the bat and has attracted the reaction of the fans and cricket fraternity.

Rizwan’s first outing in the last 37 innings was a no-hitter. Erin Holland, an Australian cricket presenter, clapped Rizwan on the back.

“Good test for this @MultanSultans middle order with Rizwan out cheaply.. first duck in 37 innings is pretty good going for the superstar!” Erin said.

