Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

12th Jan, 2022. 05:51 pm

Rupee recovers for second straight day after SBP measures

Image: File

KARACHI: The rupee recovered against the dollar for the second straight day on Wednesday as it ended at Rs176.23 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The rupee recovered 45 paisas during the past two days, to end at Rs176.23 to the dollar from previous day’s closing of Rs176.63 in the interbank market.

The dealers said that the measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reduce the days for realising export receipts helped the local currency to recover.

The central bank on January 5, 2022 directed the exporters to realise their export receipts within 120 days from the date of shipment instead of 150 days.

The dealers, however, expressed concerns over rising international oil prices. The oil prices have surged two- month high to $84/barrel.

Pakistan is a net importer of petroleum products to meet domestic demand. The oil import bill of the country sharply increased by 112 per cent to $8.38 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared with $3.94 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

Furthermore, the falling foreign exchange reserves are also a big challenge for rupee stability in the coming days.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country fell by $255 million to $24.019 billion by the week ended December 31, 2021 as compared with $24.274 billion a week ago.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the SBP fell by $170 million to $17.686 billion by the week ended December 31, 2021 as compared with $17.856 billion a week ago.

The rupee gained Rs2.01 since falling to the all-time low of Rs178.24 against the dollar on December 29, 2021.

In the open market, buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs177.20/Rs178.80 at 3:50pm PST.

Read More

25 mins ago
China’s inflation eases in December, providing opportunity for rate cuts

BEIJING: Inflation in China eased in December thanks to falling food and...
34 mins ago
China’s agriculture, related industries take up 16.47% of economy in 2020

BEIJING: The added value of China’s agriculture and related industries accounted for...
2 hours ago
Malaysia's GDP to expand 6.2 pct in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow...
5 hours ago
S. Korea's employment growth hits 7-year high in 2021

SEOUL - South Korea's employment growth hit a seven-year high last year...
6 hours ago
KSE-100 opens bullish today

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a bullish note as the KSE-100...
7 hours ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 12, 2022

Karachi’s power consumers paying huge cost of KE-SSGC rift KARACHI: The electricity...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mira Rajput
33 seconds ago
Mira Rajput shows how a holiday with kids begins and ends

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, showed her fans how her...
Samsung Galaxy S22
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch Timeline; Unpacked Event Set for February 8

The big Galaxy S22 launch is still about a month away. So,...
cathay pacific
6 mins ago
Cathay Pacific says crews spent 73,000 nights in quarantine in 2021

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific has said its crews spent a combined total...
Yami Gautam
9 mins ago
Yami Gautam claims that marrying Aditya has more benefits

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been married for over six months....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600