Schools should be ‘absolute last’ in line to close due to Covid-19, says Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday opined that the schools should be the absolute last to close after all other activities, particularly social, amid rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.

Raas took to Twitter and shared his opinion on the queries related to the closure of educational institutions.

“For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity especially social activity has to be stopped before schools,” Raas said in his tweet.

“Schools should be the absolute last in line to close. The learning losses of our children in the past 2 years – unimaginable.”

Meanwhile, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) under the supervision of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad on Thursday, scheduled to decide about the closure of educational institutions in the country, had been postponed for a week.

On the other hand, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today reported more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan in a single day for the first time since September 15, 2021.

The 6-plus positivity ratio was recorded earlier in September 2021 while alarmingly, coronavirus positivity cases in Karachi mounted to above 20 per cent.