Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:43 pm

Schools should be ‘absolute last’ in line to close due to Covid-19, says Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. Image courtesy: APP

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday opined that the schools should be the absolute last to close after all other activities, particularly social, amid rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.

Raas took to Twitter and shared his opinion on the queries related to the closure of educational institutions.

Read more: Over 3,000 Covid-19 cases recorded in Pakistan for first time since Sept 15

“For all the inquirers whether Schools are closing or NOT? In my opinion, every other activity especially social activity has to be stopped before schools,” Raas said in his tweet.

“Schools should be the absolute last in line to close. The learning losses of our children in the past 2 years – unimaginable.”

Meanwhile, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) under the supervision of the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad on Thursday, scheduled to decide about the closure of educational institutions in the country, had been postponed for a week.

Read more: Asad Umar reminds public coronavirus still exists as daily cases rise above 1,600

On the other hand, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today reported more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan in a single day for the first time since September 15, 2021.

The 6-plus positivity ratio was recorded earlier in September 2021 while alarmingly, coronavirus positivity cases in Karachi mounted to above 20 per cent.

Read More

2 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry claims govt believes in freedom of expression

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government fully believed...
3 hours ago
Opposition to protest against mini-budget, in favour of Hazara province today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition is all set to hold a protest outside the...
3 hours ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
3 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes P-5 statement against nuclear war, arms race

Pakistan has welcomed the joint statement by the P-5 on ‘Preventing Nuclear...
4 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif expresses reservation over expected hike in petrol price

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed reservation...
5 hours ago
Over 3,000 Covid-19 cases recorded in Pakistan for first time since Sept 15

ISLAMABAD: More than 3,000 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Pakistan in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Suhana Khan
3 mins ago
Suhana Khan reacts to BFF Ananya Panday’s new pics in swimsuit

Ananya Panday, an actor, posted a series of images of herself on...
Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet parting ways
7 mins ago
Aquaman star Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet are parting ways after 16 years

After over sixteen years of being together, the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa...
djokovic
13 mins ago
Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round amid visa saga

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the...
nepal omicron
15 mins ago
Nepal braces for 3rd wave of pandemic as COVID-19 cases surge

KATHMANDU - Kathmandu's Bir Hospital, the largest in Nepal which was converted...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600