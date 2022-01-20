This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year for the revival of Pakistani Cinema.

In a tweet that he posted on Thursday, he said 10 films will be made in the public-private sector under the newly established film division of Pakistan Television (PTV).

آج سے دبئ ایکسپو میں پاکستان فلم ویک کا آغاز ہو رہا ہے، 21 سے 26 مارچ تک گیارہ پاکستانی فلمیں پاکستان انکلوژر میں دیکھائ جائیں گی، یہ سال پاکستان سینما کی بحالی کا سال ہو گا ، اس سال PTV کی فلم ڈویژن قائم کی گئ ہے جو پبلک پرائیویٹ سیکٹر میں دس فلمیں بنائے گی۔ #PakFilms pic.twitter.com/vQQHb5WjUi — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 20, 2022

“Pakistan Film Week is starting at the Dubai Expo from today where 11 Pakistani films will be screened in Pakistan Enclosure from January 21 till March 26.”

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo has been largely admired for presenting the true potential of the country. The expo, being attended by more than 100 countries of the world, will continue till the end of March.

On various occasions, the information minister has reaffirmed the government’s intention to protect the local entertainment industry.

