Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 01:49 pm

This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Govt decides to offer permanent residency to foreign investors

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year for the revival of Pakistani Cinema.

Read more: Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad

In a tweet that he posted on Thursday, he said 10 films will be made in the public-private sector under the newly established film division of Pakistan Television (PTV).

“Pakistan Film Week is starting at the Dubai Expo from today where 11 Pakistani films will be screened in Pakistan Enclosure from January 21 till March 26.”

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo has been largely admired for presenting the true potential of the country. The expo, being attended by more than 100 countries of the world, will continue till the end of March.

On various occasions, the information minister has reaffirmed the government’s intention to protect the local entertainment industry.

Read more: Govt, Arts Council Karachi sign MoU for first ‘National Entertainment Awards’

In a tweet in December last year, Chaudhry had revealed that heavy taxes have been imposed on importing foreign dramas and taking foreign models in advertisements in the Finance Amendment Act.

He had also disclosed that no tax was imposed on cinema and film production equipment, citing the measure’s main purpose to protect Pakistan’s film industry and artists.

Read More

42 mins ago
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision...
1 hour ago
Twilight director recalls how Kristen & Rob auditioned for an intimate bed scene

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she was scared to cast...
2 hours ago
Asim Azhar leaves Tweeple wondering if he still loves Hania Aamir

Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar, who had a hate spree viral episode...
3 hours ago
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi's warning after viral video fiasco

After receiving huge backlash on social media, actress and host Nadia Khan...
3 hours ago
Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country's...
4 hours ago
Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

12 mins ago
Here’s what the Pataudis discuss when they meet

The Pataudi's, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential...
12 mins ago
Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked delighted as she joined husband...
14 mins ago
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter’s wedding

A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her...
25 mins ago
Nine Pakistani serving sentences in India, ministry informs SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday was informed by the Ministry...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600