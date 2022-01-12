Usman Mirza case: Why did victims back off from case?

ISLAMABAD: The female victim of the Islamabad couple harassment case withdrew her statement on Tuesday and filed an affidavit denying further investigation of the matter.

The Incident

It’s worth noting that in July of last year, a video showed the primary accused in the case, Usman Mirza, severely thrashing and tormenting the young couple in a room full of other males leaked on social media.

The Islamabad police arrested Mirza and filed a first information report (FIR) in the case just hours after the video went viral.

In the Islamabad couple harassment case, seven people were indicted, including Usman Mirza.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani indicted Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Farhan Shaheen, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan Hassan Mughal, Umar Bilal, and Mohib Bangash.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court dismissed the three accused’s bail applications and ordered the authorities to complete Usman Mirza’s trial case within two months.

Video Evidence of Usman Mirza Harassment Case

The female victim of the case had previously testified in front of the magistrate that Usman Mirza and the other defendants had “threatened to gang-rape her if she did not have sex with her companion while they filmed it,” according to her statement.

The woman said that she was “forced to perform a naked dance in front of Usman and his accomplices,” and that when she refused, she was beaten up. The video of the incident is also available.

Who is Usman Mirza?

Usman Mirza, a property trader and a partner of Autoland in Islamabad, is implicated in the crime of violence against girls and boys. He allegedly owns a showroom, according to social media posts. Usman Mirza’s showroom, according to the accusation, is in the business of buying, selling, and renting new and used cars. Usman Mirza studied computer science at Punjab College of Commerce, according to his Facebook page.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of harassment case

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident, demanding complete details from the Inspector General of Islamabad and ordering that all those involved be brought to justice as quickly as possible..

Preliminary statement of the victims

During the case’s hearing, the female victim filed a stamp document to the court, stating that “the police themselves have made this case,” and that “neither I have recognised any accused nor have I signed any papers.”

I have not given an affidavit under anyone’s pressure, she said.

She further alleged that the cops repeatedly took her signature and thumb impressions on blank documents.

“I don’t know any of the accused in this case, nor do I want to pursue the case further,” she said.

“I have only seen Rehan and other accused in police stations, I don’t even know them,” she added, referring to one of the case’s defendants.

“No one has tried to sexually assault me, I don’t know Rehan, and he was not making my video,” she stated.

Why did victims back off from case?

State to Pursue Prosecution in Usman Mirza Harassment Case

Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, a member of the ruling PTI and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, stated on Wednesday that the state would now pursue prosecution in the Usman Mirza harassment case “regardless of recent developments” relating to the victim’s evidence.

“Irrefutable video & forensic evidence on record- anyone harassing & stripping a woman must face the full force of the law,” said Maleeka.

According to Maleeka, a high-level meeting was held at the Ministry of Law and Justice on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special direction, which was headed by Law Minister Barrister Forough Naseem.

.“PM Imran Khan has directed the state to pursue cases of abuse and harassment of women,” she added. “The state stands with all the affected women and children.”