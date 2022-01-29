Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 08:25 pm

Woman and her dog fall into the frozen pond in Colorado

A woman and her dog were rescued after sliding through ice on a frozen pond in Colorado.

According to emergency responders in Colorado, a dog was chased out onto the ice of a frozen pond by his owner, and both were saved from the freezing water.

Before firefighters came, a man identified as the woman’s husband went across the ice and saved the woman and her dog from the water, according to SMFR.

Read more: Watch video: Spanish police officer rescued a dog from icy water goes viral

An SMFR crew drove the woman, man, and dog home after checking for injuries on the spot.

SMFR tweeted, “No ice is safe ice.”

They added, “If an animal falls through, stay on shore and dial 911 immediately.”

