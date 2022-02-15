Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

First Digital Cloud Policy green-lighted, says Aminul Haque

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 08:52 pm

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque . Image: File

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday said that the cabinet has approved the first digital Cloud Policy and Personal Data Protection Bill to ensure the privacy of online data.

Read more: Pakistan’s IT sector is expected to generate $7 billion in revenue

In a statement, he said, the bill aims to ensure the privacy of online data, especially for citizens, public and private entities, while Cloud First policy will cover federal ministries, departments, and autonomous entities.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and all members of the Federal Cabinet for extending support for the approval of the policy and the bill and said that the process would help Pakistan to adapt to the digital world in terms of global requirements.

The minister said that the primary objective of the data production bill was to ensure the privacy of online data, information and private, important content of Pakistani citizens, government and private entities while maintaining their privacy.

Read more: Pakistan, Japan Agree To Enhance Cooperation In IT Sector

Referring to the details of Cloud First policy, the minister said that the process of heavy spending and upgrading of various data centers of ministries and agencies is difficult for which it was necessary to have a common platform.

Read More

2 hours ago
Separate marches show opposition parties not on same page: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that had the...
2 hours ago
Fazl rejects enforcement of Presidential system in country

President of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Chief of Jamaat Ulema-e- Islam (Fazl)...
3 hours ago
PTI recovered, came alongside JUI-F in KP LG elections: Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Pervez Khattak...
4 hours ago
KMC didn’t utilise resources despite having abundance of them: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said...
4 hours ago
‘Meeting of the Minds’: NAHE organises national conference in Lahore

LAHORE: “There is a grave need for moving away from the metrics...
4 hours ago
Govt to introduce strong defamation laws, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cabinet has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Avanceon
2 mins ago
Avanceon secures Rs1 billion project

KARACHI: Avanceon Group of Companies secured the largest commercial infrastructure project in its...
Taj Mahal
8 mins ago
Viral photos: Snow Sculpture of Taj Mahal, took 17 days to build

In Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, which is already on the top of...
Alizeh Shah
20 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s dance moves on the Dilbar song set the internet on fire

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Rachel Zegler
27 mins ago
Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera of ‘West Side Story’ are dating

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera, stars of West Side Story, acknowledged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600