Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan demands justice for Samjhauta Express blasts victims

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 03:18 pm
FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad. Image: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan has reiterated the demand for justice for the victims of the Samjhauta Express blasts, which had claimed the lives of 68 innocent passengers, including 44 Pakistani nationals.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was conveyed Pakistan’s severe disappointment at the Indian government’s callousness towards the plight of the families of the Pakistani nationals who await justice even after the passage of 15years.

Read more: Pakistan rejected India’s claims on terrorism and LoC

The Indian diplomat was further conveyed that the Hindutva extremism and “Saffron terror” that had motivated the inhuman attack fifteen years ago has intensified manifolds under the current regime in India.

The Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to the government of India in the strongest terms, Pakistan’s condemnation of the shameless acquittal and exoneration of all accused in a dastardly terrorist attack, including Swami Aseeman, and an RSS activist, who publicly confessed to being the mastermind of the heinous attack.

This was just another manifestation of the brazen impunity and full state protection that perpetrators of terrorism enjoy in the BJP-ruled India.

The Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to the Indian government, Pakistan’s demand for a fair trial and for bringing the perpetrators and abettors of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack to justice.

The Foreign Office spokesperson called upon India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and faithfully implement its obligations under the international legal regime governing terrorism, said a statement.

Read More

2 hours ago
Ghee, flour mill owners likely to increase prices after govt petrol bombs: Sherry

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has said that due to unprecedented petrol bombs,...
4 hours ago
Sindh CM, governor direct police to immediately arrest TV journalist’s murderers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail...
4 hours ago
PM Imran Khan discusses bilateral ties with Austrian Federal Chancellor

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Austrian Federal Chancellor,...
4 hours ago
Bill Gates thanks PM Imran Khan, lauds Pakistan’s commitment to eradicate polio

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan...
4 hours ago
Faisal Vawda challenges disqualification in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda filed an appeal before the Supreme...
5 hours ago
Pakistan urges more aid to help pandemic-hit countries overcome economic crises

UNITED NATIONS: Developing countries are suffering the adverse economic effects of COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Khloé Kardashian
3 mins ago
In the most recent selfies, Khloé Kardashian and her daughter True show off their passion for the camera

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are the internet's most beautiful mother-daughter duo,...
court
6 mins ago
India court sentences 38 to death over 2008 bombings

AHMEDABAD, India - An Indian court sentenced 38 people to death on...
8 mins ago
Kanye West has stated that ‘Donda 2’ will not be available on Spotify or Apple Music

Kanye West, a US rapper, has confirmed that his eleventh studio album,...
niger
16 mins ago
Mine blast kills five soldiers in Niger

NIAMEY - An improvised explosive device has killed five Nigerien soldiers in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600