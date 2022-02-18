Pakistan demands justice for Samjhauta Express blasts victims

Pakistan has reiterated the demand for justice for the victims of the Samjhauta Express blasts, which had claimed the lives of 68 innocent passengers, including 44 Pakistani nationals.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was conveyed Pakistan’s severe disappointment at the Indian government’s callousness towards the plight of the families of the Pakistani nationals who await justice even after the passage of 15years.

The Indian diplomat was further conveyed that the Hindutva extremism and “Saffron terror” that had motivated the inhuman attack fifteen years ago has intensified manifolds under the current regime in India.

The Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to the government of India in the strongest terms, Pakistan’s condemnation of the shameless acquittal and exoneration of all accused in a dastardly terrorist attack, including Swami Aseeman, and an RSS activist, who publicly confessed to being the mastermind of the heinous attack. This was just another manifestation of the brazen impunity and full state protection that perpetrators of terrorism enjoy in the BJP-ruled India. Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed briefs media in Islamabad@ForeignOfficePk https://t.co/FbQJ7x7QOs — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 18, 2022

The Charge d’Affaires was asked to convey to the Indian government, Pakistan’s demand for a fair trial and for bringing the perpetrators and abettors of the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack to justice.

The Foreign Office spokesperson called upon India to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and faithfully implement its obligations under the international legal regime governing terrorism, said a statement.