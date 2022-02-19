Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Feb, 2022. 10:15 am
President Alvi urges foreign tech investors to invest in Pakistan

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Image: File

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi had a virtual meeting with technology entrepreneurs of Singapore on Friday to offer huge investment opportunities in the field of Information Technology (IT) and Digitalization.

Arif Alvi urged international companies to invest in Pakistan and benefit from the business-friendly environment of the country.

While highlighting the adequate tech talent in Pakistan, the president maintained that the economy in Pakistan is also becoming more conducive to foreign investment.

He urged foreign companies to use emerging technologies and Big Data Solutions to benefit from the opportunities Pakistan is offering.

Alvi maintained that the government is focusing more on digitalization, data integration, cyber security, and facilitating foreign investors.

The investors were informed that the country offers enormous opportunities in the areas of App Development, Al-based digital identity solutions, e-commerce, and digital remittance platforms.

