Reviving unionism

The elections of student unions in educational institutions in the province are on the cards after the Sindh Assembly passed the bill for restoration of student unions.

Regarding the development, academics and educationists have expressed both their hopes and apprehensions.

Expressing his views on the subject, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Iqra University Dr Wasim Qazi said that the private sector would be able to handle student unions effectively. “However, it might emerge as a challenge for the public sector universities as they might not sustain the pressure posed by certain negative elements which came as a corollary. This as a consequence would compromise the quality of education.”

Putting the subject in the historical context, Dr Qazi expressed his concern about the misuse of the said concept in the past by political factions and teaching bodies which in return spoiled the academic and intellectual culture and atmosphere in higher educational institutions.

“The private sector universities may face two challenges. Firstly, we may face pressure at the time of admissions, which we may be able to manage. A bigger issue, however, can be an adverse influence on the quality of education. This I would say is certainly a matter that we will never compromise on,” he added.

The Iqra University VC expressed his views that the concept of student unions could be used more constructively through engagements in student societies and active training in leadership and people-management skills. He emphasised that such training was the need of the hour as the country needed youth who could contribute in societal reforms through the power of dialogue, critical thinking and active citizenry.

Dean Faculty of Art and Social Sciences in Karachi University (KU) Dr Nusrat Idrees has eulogised the government’s step for restoration of student unions. However, she is not in favour of elections of student unions at the first stage.

If elections are held soon after the formation of student unions, there may be issues, she maintained. “First we have to focus on creating tolerance of each other among the students and it should be created at the grassroots … the process should begin at the grassroots.” She went on saying that at the first stage, student societies should be formed which should conduct different activities like debate competitions, book fairs etc so that a culture could be developed.

Dr Nusrat Idrees, who has recently been the head of political science, was of the view that students in universities were more mature than those studying in colleges. So the elections should be held in universities after at least one year of the formation of student societies. The elections of student unions in colleges should be held at a later stage, she added.

Dean Faculty of Art, Education and Islamic Learning in Federal Urdu University, Dr Muhammad Ziauddin, said that the act had been passed and bylaws would be devised soon. He welcomed the restoration of unions which was first carried out in the province of Sindh and, in reaction to it, stated that students have been demanding lifting of the ban on student unions in other provinces including Punjab. “The objective of the student unions was to play a role of bridge between the administration of a university and the non-partisan students so that any difficulty the students were faced with in getting their education could be solved.”

Reasons behind the ban

He also said that first we have to find out why the ban was imposed. “In 1984, the universities turned into armed battlefields of dirty politics of student unions. In those days, the political parties were fighting each other and their policies were [reflected] in their student unions.”

Dr Ziauddin was of the view that the mistakes of the past must be avoided in future. “The restoration of student unions is a welcome step and there are hopes that problems of students will be solved.”

Here the political parties have to play a bigger role in creating tolerance, democratic values and environment in universities, he maintained.

He said he feared that if tolerance and democratic norms were not followed, history could repeat itself.

Former dean of arts, University of Karachi Ahmed Qadri has supported the restoration of student unions in the universities saying that student unions would play a positive role in creating an atmosphere of debate and intellectual improvement. “Healthy activities of student unions paved the way for creating good politicians who might lead the country at different national and international forums. However, initial years of student unions could be tough and such rules and regulations should be devised which could promote a healthy environment for student unions. The role of teachers would be important; they have to keep themselves impartial.”

Besides, political parties would also play a significant role in bringing stability in the process of functioning of the student unions, Qadri highlighted.

Former VC of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Muhammad Ali Shaikh was in favour of student unions and said these bodies would create future politicians. “Student unions create an environment of healthy activities including debate competition, games, extracurricular activities etc. Through these activities, the talent of students surfaced.”

He further said that the universities must devise such rules and regulations that should keep the situation under control. “The universities [have] to avoid such a situation that had been created in the past which had provided the reason to ban the student unions.”

Besides, he was of the view that more responsibility would lie on the shoulders of major political parties to provide an atmosphere of tolerance and brotherhood so that the student unions — after their formation — could run their affairs smoothly.

Attempts were made to seek the versions of VCs of different universities including KU, NED University of Engineering and Technology and SMIU. However, they appeared hesitant in giving their versions.

In some private sector universities, the educationists say student societies were already working which were not political ones but doing many of those tasks which the student unions did. Therefore, they felt that a culture of student organisations in the shape of student societies was already developed in universities of the private sector so these societies would be replaced with student unions in near future.