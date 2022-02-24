Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 02:41 pm
Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in N Waziristan IBO

APP News Agency

24th Feb, 2022. 02:41 pm

North Waziristan. Image: File

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Thursday conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Madi Khel, North Waziristan District, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said an Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR news release.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included Sub Machine Guns, Light Machine Guns, RPG-7s, Hand Grenades, RPG-7 rockets and hundreds of multiple calibre rounds, it said.

Read more: COAS salutes sacrifices of martyrs, nation’s spirit on 5 years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

It further said that the locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier this week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa saluted the sacrifices of the martyrs and the spirit of the Pakistani nation as the country marked five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad on Tuesday.

On February 22 in 2017, Pakistan Army launched ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’  — which translates to ‘elimination of discord’ — across the country.

