Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali M Sheikh on Tuesday directed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly named Nawabshah) to complete investigation into the alleged torture of Ms. Parveen Rind, House Officer of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women within 15 days and submit a report to the registrar of the court.

Taking notice of the reports that appeared in the print and electronic media regarding torture on Ms. Rindh, the SHC chief justice had on February 12, summoned the DIG, SSP deputy commission of the district and registrar of the university along with their reports.

The DIG, SSP and the registrar appear before the Chief Justice in his chamber while the deputy commissioner did not appear,

The alleged victim of the torture also appeared barefooted before the chief justice in his chamber where the DIG Shaheed Benazirabad submitted an initial report of the alleged incident.

Later, the DIG told media that he had apprised the chief justice that FIR of the incident had been registered while one nominated suspect Mustafa Rajput had got protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

He further said that the chief justice was apprised that the victim had also been requested to provide evidence if she had any against the nominated suspects.

The DIG said the day the incident occurred the police had completed the procedure for the medical examination of the victim.

After the hearing, the victim told the media that she feared for her life and she wanted to complete her house job in another institution.

She said that she had joined the University for the House Job only a month ago, but now could not continue it in the same university because she would always feel insecure there.