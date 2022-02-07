Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:20 pm
Tiktoker’s assaulting case: LHC grants post-arrest bail to prime suspect, three co-accused

Tiktoker Ayesha Akram. Image: File

The Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to prime suspect, Rambo, in the case of blackmailing and assaulting Tiktoker Ayesha Akram at the Minar-i-Pakistan.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary allowed the bail petitions of Amir Sohail alias Rambo and three of his co-accused subject to surety bonds of Rs100, 000 each.

Police accused the suspect Rambo of having a key role in blackmailing and assaulting the Tiktoker woman in connivance with co- accused.

A counsel on behalf of the suspects argued that police implicated his clients in the case without probing the facts. He said the petitioners had no role whatsoever happened.

He claimed that Ayesha had been blackmailing him. He alleged that the Tiktoker implicated him in the FIR after he refused her idea of minting money from the arrested persons for their release.

He argued that Ayesha had nominated the petitioners in her supplementary statement. The lawyer said that the investigation against the accused had been completed and the trial has not started yet.

Police had registered the FIR against 400 unidentified persons for assaulting the complainant, molesting and stripping her clothes. The police later also arrested Ayesha’s team associate Rambo after she accused him of blackmailing. Rambo’s bail petition is still pending before the court.

