Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

West Indies to tour Netherlands for ODI series

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:39 pm
west indies

West Indies will tour the Netherlands for the first time later this year for a 3-match ODI series which will be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

West Indies is currently eight with f5 wins and 10 losses, while Netherlands is at thirteenth with 2 wins, 4 losses and a draw.

The series will be played from May 31 to June 4 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, officials said.

“We have been working closely with our colleagues at (Dutch cricket board) KNCB to put together this series immediately after the IPL and we are happy to now be able to announce the match schedule,” said Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave.

“It’s going to be exciting to tour the Netherlands for the first time. It is a short tour, but we expect great entertainment during what promises to be a wonderful week of quality cricket for the fans in The Netherlands.”

Match schedule:

1st ODI    –   May 31

2nd ODI  –   June 2

3rd ODI   –   June 4

Read More

2 hours ago
Kohli, Pant help India grab 8-run victory

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries helped India grab 8-run series win...
2 hours ago
New Zealand wins first Test against South Africa in 18 years

New Zealand thrashed South Africa for the first time since 2004 on...
2 hours ago
Last day to file nomination papers for vacant Senate seat of Faisal Vawda

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda was disqualified by the Election Commission...
2 hours ago
Kuwaiti parliamentarians demand ban on India’s BJP leaders

KARACHI: A group of Kuwaiti parliamentarians has reportedly demanded ban on entry...
2 hours ago
IG Punjab orders to expedite action against kite flying & aerial firing

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered a stern crackdown...
3 hours ago
Industrial sector development vital for country’s economic progress: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the government was taking...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

33 mins ago
Pakistan Citizen Portal most effectively redresses grievances of citizens

Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) has been impressively redressing the grievances of the...
45 mins ago
PM’s visit to Russia to be a game-changer for bilateral ties: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday highlighted the significance of Prime...
Dual
55 mins ago
Govt imposes 17pct sales tax on essential hospital equipment: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said...
kohli
2 hours ago
Kohli, Pant help India grab 8-run victory

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries helped India grab 8-run series win...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600