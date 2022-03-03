DSP, constable among three killed, 25 injured in Quetta bomb blast

At least three people including two police officials were killed and 25 others injured, six of them are said to be in serious condition when a bomb blast took place on Fatima Jinnah Road area in Quetta on Wednesday evening.

Official sources said that the powerful bomb was detonated close to a police mobile which was parked in front of a shop. After the blast the nearby shop caught fire. “The target of the blast was police mobile van of the station house officer of City police,” a senior police officer said, adding that the SHO remained unhurt in the blast while his gunman lost his life.

Read more: Terrorist attacks in Pakistan saw 42% increase in 2021: Report

A deputy superintendent of police posted at police lines was also killed in the blast who was sitting in the shop. “We have received three bodies and 25 injured in civil hospitals,” Dr Wasim Beig, spokesman for the Provincial Sandman civil hospital said, adding that two bodies were found completely burnt. The Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah declared emergency at the BMC and civil hospitals soon after the blast.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement rushed to the site soon after the blast and cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies and injured to the civil hospital. “It seems remote control bomb blast,’ a police officer said adding that bomb disposal squad was collected the evidences and further investigation was underway.

Hospital official identified the victims of the blast as Muhammad Ajmal Khan Sadozai, DSP; police gunman Hussan and Ali Muhammad. The injured include Niamatullah, Rehimullah, javed, Muhammad Ali, Saifur-Rehman, Muhammad Sadiq, Bismillah, Aziz Ahmed, Khairullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Amanullah, Mir Wise, Hafizullah, Najeebullah, Mohibullah, Ehsanullah, Fazlur Rehman, Tajuddin, Muhammad Jabbar, Sunail, Abdul Hasnain, Farman Ali, and Ghulam Hasan. One injured could not be identified so far.

Read more: Six injured in Quetta motorbike bomb blast

No one has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

The Governor Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo, Speaker Balochistan assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, Advisor on Home and tribal affairs Ziaullah Langove, Parliamentary secretary on Information, Ms. Bushra Rind and other ministers strongly condemned the killing and injuring of innocent people in the blast and said that the elements involved in this barbarian act would not be spared and soon would be brought to the justice.