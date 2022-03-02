Adsence Ads 300X250
Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:33 pm
IHC issues notice to Noor Mukadam’s father over plea by Zahir Jaffer’s employee

Noor's father

Shaukat Mukadam, Noor’s father. Image: Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the father slain Noor Mukadam, Shaukat Mukadam and the prosecution on the petition of Zahir Jaffer employee Jan Muhammad against his ten years sentence in the rape and murder case of his daughter.

Read more: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

Justice Amir Farooq of Islamabad High Court issued orders on the plea of Zahir Jaffer gardener Jan Muhammad.
Jan Muhammad, in his petition, stated he was falsely implicated in the case. He asked the court to quash the 10-year sentence awarded to him by the sessions court.

During the hearing, Muhammad’s lawyer told the court that he was employed at the PM Secretariat and Zahir him on a part-time basis.

“There is no evidence of my client’s involvement. Therefore, his punishment should be quashed,” the counsel pleaded.

After issuing notices, the IHC adjourned the hearing.

On February 24, an Islamabad sessions court had awarded death sentence to Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in Noor Mukadam rape and murder case, while two of his employees, Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar, were sent to jail for ten years.

A detailed verdict said that Jan and Iftikhar “abetted and facilitated the accused Zahir Zakir [Jaffer] when he abducted Mst. Noor Muqadam (deceased), they concealed the factum of abduction and not informed the police, they concealed the design of abduction.”

Both Jan and Iftikhar were convicted for concealing Noor’s kidnapping and keeping her in confinement (ten years in jail with a Rs100,000 fine). They thwarted the victim’s multiple attempts to escape from the crime scene.

Read more: ‘I am happy that justice has been served,’ says Noor’s father

Noor, 27, was raped and butchered on July 20, 2021, by Zahir Jaffer. The case trial began in October and included several twists and turns.

