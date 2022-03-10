Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 03:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mongolia issues warning over meningococcal disease

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 03:11 pm
Mongolia issues
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s Health Ministry declared an outbreak of the life-threatening meningococcal disease.

Meningococcal infections have been reported among young children in the country recently, the ministry said on Thursday, urging parents and guardians to take precautions to protect their children from the disease.

The disease is caused by bacteria named Neisseria meningitidis and can cause infections in the linings of the brain or the blood, or both. It has a high mortality rate if untreated but is vaccine-preventable. The common symptoms of the disease include sudden fever, vomiting, nausea, headache, a stiff neck, backache and increased sensitivity to light.

Read More

10 hours ago
At least three people are killed in Florida after a massive '25-car' wreck sparks a 'explosion,' sending flames into the air

According to reports, up to 25 cars were involved in a pile-up...
10 hours ago
One of the world's most lethal snipers arrives in Ukraine with the intention of slaughtering Putin's troops one by one

ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST DEADLY SNIPERS HAS ARRIVED IN UKRAINE, pledging...
11 hours ago
In the worst day of the invasion so far, a Russian helicopter was downed in a fireball blast, and Putin's air force "lost nine aircraft."

A HELICOPTER that exploded into a fireball after being blasted by Ukrainian...
11 hours ago
How to buy tickets of Rolling Loud Miami 2022

The ROLLING LOUD Miami music festival is back, and tickets are expected...
11 hours ago
A mind-blowing video shows how a Chinese rocket collided with the Moon three days ago

A LARGE PIECE OF SPACE ROCKET DEBRIS IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRASHED...
12 hours ago
During its invasion of Ukraine, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons capable of 'exploding' the enemy's lungs, according to the Ministry of Defense

According to the Ministry of Defence, Russia used terrifying thermobaric weapons during...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

43 seconds ago
Oscar presenters include Anthony Hopkins, Uma Thurman, and others

Additional presenters for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Wednesday by...
samoa
5 mins ago
Samoa reports four new COVID-19 cases

SUVA - Samoa reported on Thursday four new COVID-19 positive cases in...
turkey
8 mins ago
Russia, Ukraine diplomats meet in Turkey

ANTALYA, Turkey - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro...
Vettel
13 mins ago
Vettel wears heart on his helmet over invasion of Ukraine

SAKHIR, Bahrain - Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel had a...
Adsence Ad 300X600