Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement operationalised

The transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan-Uzbekistan (AUPTT) has been operationalised on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The history was marked by the clearance of the first-ever transit trade consignment to Uzbekistan.

Notably, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is on a two-day state visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement (AUPTT) has been operationalised & history made on 3rd March 2022 by clearance of the first-ever transit trade consignment to Uzbekistan. The maiden transit shipment is being moved by Pyramid Logistics of Pakistan,…1/2 pic.twitter.com/xKr9ZZKfN6 — Ministry of Commerce (MOC) (@mincompk) March 4, 2022

Both countries on Thursday agreed to further deepen and expand their strategic partnership in all areas and decided to conclude a treaty on strategic partnership.

The two leaders stressed the importance of developing institutionalized cooperation between the two countries within the five main pillars of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defense and people-to-people relations.