Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 11:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement operationalised

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 11:51 am
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The transit Trade Agreement between Pakistan-Uzbekistan (AUPTT) has been operationalised on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The history was marked by the clearance of the first-ever transit trade consignment to Uzbekistan.

Notably, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is on a two-day state visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: Uzbekistan President arrives in Islamabad at invitation of PM Imran Khan

Both countries on Thursday agreed to further deepen and expand their strategic partnership in all areas and decided to conclude a treaty on strategic partnership.

The two leaders stressed the importance of developing institutionalized cooperation between the two countries within the five main pillars of Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” political and diplomatic, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defense and people-to-people relations.

Read More

2 hours ago
Todd Greenberg appreciates security arrangements made for Australian cricket team

Australian Cricketers' Association Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has appreciated the security arrangements...
2 hours ago
Fawad thanks Australian embassy for efforts to bring Australian team to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday thanked the...
3 hours ago
Pakistan-India Indus water commission annual session conclude

ISLAMABAD: The 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission concluded in...
11 hours ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further deepen, expand strategic partnership

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday agreed to further deepen and expand their...
13 hours ago
Sibi cultural festival kick-starts on Friday

The five-day annual historical and cultural festival of Sibi will start from...
14 hours ago
CJCSC Gen Raza holds defence cooperation talks with Kenya defence forces dignitaries

Pakistan and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment for strengthening and enhancing existing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

rod marsh
3 seconds ago
Australian cricket great Rod Marsh dies at 74

Australian cricket great Rod Marsh was remembered as "a colossal figure" in...
6 mins ago
People of Sindh aware of PPP’s reality, says Qureshi

BADIN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that...
PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi
7 mins ago
FM Qureshi threatens rally in Sindh will not stop till end of ‘Zardari mafia’

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is...
virat kohli
12 mins ago
‘Star number one’ Kohli raises fan fever in 100th Test

On Friday, adoring fans wearing Virat Kohli shirts and face paint rushed...
Adsence Ad 300X600