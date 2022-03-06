Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to cement ties

Riyadh – Pakistan’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore met the community members in an introductory ceremony organised by the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh to further strengthen fraternal ties between both countries.

Rathore assured everyone that the Embassy of Pakistan would take all possible steps to resolve issues of the community.

The ambassador said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the solution to the problems facing millions of workers in Saudi Arabia, adding that overseas Pakistanis are a national asset.

“Their cooperation will help solve problems and will play an active and dynamic role together with the community as ambassadors,” he added.

“I will strive to give a new impetus to the trade relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and to increase the investment of businessmen from both the countries,” Rathore said.

“We are also grateful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman who Pakistan and its people have always valued. The leadership of both the countries are also interested in strengthening the bilateral relations,” he said.

In addition to community dignitaries, diplomatic officials and Pakistani journalists also attended the introductory ceremony.

The ambassador also visited the Arab News Head Quarter in Riyadh and met with Editor-in-Chief Faisal Abbas and his team. They discussed relations between the two countries, alongside cultural changes taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) CEO Sultan Al-Marshad also received the newly appointed Ambassador Rathore. He was briefed on the development efforts and the challenges facing the progress of the projects financed by SFD in Pakistan.

According to Arab News, Rathore, who had only taken charge as Pakistan’s high commissioner in Canada in September 2021, was part of PM Khan’s entourage during the three-day visit to the kingdom.

In Riyadh, Rathore was replaced by Lt Gen (retd) Bilal Akbar who took office in January after Pakistan’s previous ambassador, Raja Ali Ejaz.