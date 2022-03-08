Adsence Ads 300X250
Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

08th Mar, 2022. 02:39 pm
Supreme Court orders authorities to de-seal Monal Restaurant

Monal Restaurant. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the concerned authorities to immediately de-seal the Monal restaurant in the capital.

Read more: SC rejects plea against IHC orders to seal Monal Restaurant

Monal Restaurant had been built on the Margalla Hills National Park area, and in January, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to seal it.

A three-member apex court bench, headed by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, announced the verdict today while hearing a plea against IHC orders to seal the famous restaurant.

During the hearing, Justice Mazahir Naqvi suspended the unsigned order of IHC to seal the Monal restaurant.

“What is this monarchy?” said the apex court and questioned how unsigned orders of any court could be implemented.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan inquired how many other restaurants were sealed by authorities built on Margala Hills.

Later, the apex court ordered the authorities to de-seal the restaurant immediately.

The IHC, on January 11, had ordered the sealing of the Monal Restaurant on Margalla hills. In addition, the court had ruled that commercial activities on the land of the Islamabad Hills National Park could not be allowed at any cost and that the land should be handed back to the park.

Read more: IHC orders to demolish Navy Sailing Club on Rawal Lake

On the directions of the IHC, concerned authorities had sealed the restaurant and issued Notices to two other restaurants in the area.

