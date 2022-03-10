Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 03:27 pm
Ukraine, Russia make ‘no progress’ on ceasefire at Turkey talks

Russia
ANTALYA, Turkey – Ukraine and Russia made no pogress towards agreeing a ceasefire after the Russian invasion at tense talks in Turkey, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday.

“We also talked on the ceasefire but no progress was accomplished on that,” Dmytro Kuleba told reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Antalya, describing the meeting as “difficult” and accusing his counterpart of bringing “traditional narratives” to the table.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba repeated his vow that the country “will not surrender” following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey.

“I want to repeat that Ukraine has not surrendered, does not surrender, and will not surrender,” Kuleba told reporters after the meeting.

