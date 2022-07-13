Authorities close New York beach after shark attack

A 41-year-old man got a 4-inch gash on his leg from a sand tiger shark.

There have been no confirmed shark sightings in the area since the attack this morning.

Lifeguards are watching the water, and a drone is monitoring the area.

Advertisement

After another shark attack, a New York beach is again temporarily closed to swimming.

Steve Bellone, the head of Suffolk County, told reporters on Wednesday that the thing happened at Smith Point Beach around 7:30 a.m. ET.

The victim was a 41-year-old man on a paddle board. He got a 4-inch gash on his leg, which the victim said was caused by a sand tiger shark.

The injury wasn’t too bad, and a drone and lifeguards are watching the water.

The county said in a statement, “Swimming has been stopped due to dangerous marine life activity on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.”

Bellone said there have been no confirmed shark sightings in the area since the attack this morning. If that continues, Smith Point will open again this afternoon.

Advertisement

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches just got back open after being closed earlier this month because of problems.

Two lifeguards were bitten by sharks in the water around Long Island, and one of them was hurt while practicing water rescue.

Scientists say that the change in sightings is due to warmer ocean temperatures and a rise in the number of bunker fish. Experts say that the rise in the number of sharks shows that efforts to protect them have worked.

Shark supporters also want violent attacks to be called “interactions” instead.

The International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum of Natural History says that sharks bit 47 people in the U.S. without being provoked.

That’s a 42 percent rise from the 33 cases that were reported in 2020.

Advertisement

Also Read Djokovic desires to play in Australian Open one year from now Novak Djokovic is trusting Australia will change its COVID-19. Immunization administers and...