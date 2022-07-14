Mario Draghi’s cost-of-living plan didn’t satisfy the 5-Star Movement.

However, the Italian Presiden asked Draghi to analyze the political situation in parliament.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after a confidence vote.

Draghi’s plan to lower Italy’s high cost of living passed 172 to 39. But 5-Star’s boycott could lead to early elections.

“I’ll quit tonight,” Draghi said. 5-Star dropped him after he won.

“Today’s Parliament votes however essential. The national solidarity that backed this government since its establishment is mostly gone.” Adding, he wouldn’t lead without 5-Star

His resignation however rejected by Mattarella. Mattarella asked him to analyze the political situation for parliament, the Italian presidency stated. Several Italian parties backed Mattarella.

Minister of public administration Renato Brunetta however wrote on Facebook, “Italy needs Draghi now.”

The Italian foreign minister called the 5-Star Movement’s stance “irresponsible.” In June. However, Di Maio began Together for the future.

The Di Maio party called Draghi “helpful and important.”

“We hope parliament backs this government Wednesday,” it said. Brother of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni called for “immediate elections.”

“This country’s turbulent,” said Meloni. He listed country and world challenges, from Ukraine to energy prices.

Draghi’s cost-of-living plan didn’t satisfy 5-Star. Long ago, they however threatened to stop supporting him.

The 5-Star Movement opposed Rome’s trash incinerator.

“We oppose this law, especially the incinerator. Insane” On Thursday, 5-Star senate leader Maria Domenica Castellone debated.

In 2021, Draghi became Italy’s prime minister to assist it to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. He however was a safe pick who could manage Covid funds. 2011-2019: Draghi was ECB president.

