Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in sleeveless outfit at premiere of ‘London Nahi Jaunga’

Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in sleeveless outfit at premiere of ‘London Nahi Jaunga’

Articles
Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in sleeveless outfit at premiere of ‘London Nahi Jaunga’

Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in a sleeveless outfit

Advertisement
  • Pakistan’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed promoting London Nahi Jaunga in Los Angeles.
  • The film has performed great at both the global and Pakistani box office since its release.
  • Viral pictures of the duo garnered thousands of love reactions from social media users.
Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, a prominent couple from Pakistan; are presently engaged in a worldwide promotional tour for their movie London Nahi Jaunga. The pair was recently sighted in Los Angeles, the world’s centre of entertainment with Mehwish slaying in her sleeveless gown.

In the most current photos, Mehwish chose a sleeveless gown. Humayun Saeed is wearing a complete black prince coat.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Advertisement

 

The 34-year-old actor added, “Thank you for providing so much love to us and our movie “London nahi jaunga”. “Making it such a great hit at the box office in Pakistan as well as abroad; – you guys are the BEST”.

Also Read

Review of London Nahi Jaunga Shows Mixed Emotions
Review of London Nahi Jaunga Shows Mixed Emotions

The latest film by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, London Nahi Jaunga, is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story