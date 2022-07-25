Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in a sleeveless outfit

Review of London Nahi Jaunga Shows Mixed Emotions
The latest film by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, London Nahi Jaunga, is...
Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, a prominent couple from Pakistan; are presently engaged in a worldwide promotional tour for their movie London Nahi Jaunga. The pair was recently sighted in Los Angeles, the world’s centre of entertainment with Mehwish slaying in her sleeveless gown.
In the most current photos, Mehwish chose a sleeveless gown. Humayun Saeed is wearing a complete black prince coat.
The 34-year-old actor added, “Thank you for providing so much love to us and our movie “London nahi jaunga”. “Making it such a great hit at the box office in Pakistan as well as abroad; – you guys are the BEST”.
