Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in a sleeveless outfit

Pakistan’s powerful couple Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed promoting London Nahi Jaunga in Los Angeles.

The film has performed great at both the global and Pakistani box office since its release.

Viral pictures of the duo garnered thousands of love reactions from social media users.

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, a prominent couple from Pakistan; are presently engaged in a worldwide promotional tour for their movie London Nahi Jaunga. The pair was recently sighted in Los Angeles, the world’s centre of entertainment with Mehwish slaying in her sleeveless gown.

In the most current photos, Mehwish chose a sleeveless gown. Humayun Saeed is wearing a complete black prince coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The 34-year-old actor added, “Thank you for providing so much love to us and our movie “London nahi jaunga”. “Making it such a great hit at the box office in Pakistan as well as abroad; – you guys are the BEST”.

